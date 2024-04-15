Lending a hand: Birralee people raise hundreds of dollars for MND research

Did you know that in Australia, on average, each day two people die from motor neurone disease and two people are diagnosed with it?
On Sunday April 14, Birralee community members rallied together and held a concert to raise funds for MND Tasmania.
Approximately 60 people attended the fundraising concert held at Birralee Hall with local musicians such as David Lee, Linda King and Bobby Young performing.
"For a tiny little country community, we raised a total of $800," Birralee Hall committee member Kelly Baker said.
Half of the funds will go to MND Tasmania, with the other half going to Grenoch Home in Deloraine.
"[MND is] just something that doesn't get a lot of recognition," Ms Baker said.
"Yes, you have the Cancer Council and all that, but you don't hear much about motor neuron disease.
"We said 'let's give them a little bit of a hand'."
A member of MND Tasmania attended the concert and handed out prizes, raffle tickets and said a few words.
Ms Baker said the day had "a really good atmosphere".
"A lot of the people that attended were in the older generation and a lot of them don't get a lot of outings," she said.
"So that was an outing for them and they all caught up with each other. There was just laughter and chatting and singing and some dancing as well."
On May 19, Birralee Hall will hold a market day with 22 stalls.
MND is a rare condition that progressively damages parts of the nervous system, meaning the muscles that enable us to move around, speak, breathe and swallow, fail to work normally.
It is a "fatal, progressive, degenerative, neurological condition", according to MND Australia.
There is no cure for MND, but funds raised can still go towards research and support for those living with it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.