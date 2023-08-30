The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

H2Obart group uses UN official's visit to voice unsafe water claim

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated August 30 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 1:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A community group including prominent Tasmanian scientists has used a visit by a United Nations official to highlight claims that the state's drinking water is unsafe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.