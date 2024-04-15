Tassie footy going off the rails long before latest train smash

Contacted by The Examiner on the day the Tasmanian AFL team was announced, Launceston's Scott Stephens said "footy is on its knees" in the state while his Bombers counterpart Brady stressed the importance of learning from Tasmania's departure from the VFL in 2008. "The biggest risk is falling into the trap of repeating the same mistakes that caused the last VFL team to fail," he said. "We can't be Hobart-centric and the AFL doesn't know best."