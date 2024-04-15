YOUR SAY: Australia should put troubled teens through military service

CONSIDERING the current state of affairs within Europe, and the Gaza Conflict, I think it is time Australia, like many other countries, considered reintroducing compulsory National Service, of at least two years.
Apart from the obvious advantages, it would also provide what a lot of the current generation seems to lack, being a decent education, discipline, respect for others and better employment qualifications.
This could also be an option for the legal system, instead of sending young offenders to prison, where in a lot of cases they come out worse than when they went in, two years of the above would surely make them better citizens.
Some may also consider staying in the armed forces and making a career in the system.
Richard Cooke, Invermay
IT'S time we went back to the death penalty for blatant murder.
It's happening far too often and the punishment should fit the crime. An eye for an eye. A life for a life.
Not a few years in prison then out back into the community. And life for rape and child sex crimes we have allowed standards to go too far in the wrong direction.
Doreen Baker, West Launceston
IN 2019 the Gorge Chairlift owners asked permission to lodge a development application to install an expanded gondola lift across the Gorge.
Council used a range of criteria to assess the appropriateness of the proposal. They did not give permission.
Today's Council should revisit the criteria as the current proposal to upgrade and relocate the chairlift sounds like a backdoor approach to get what the owners wanted five years ago.
If the current chairlift needs upgrading then it should be replaced in its current location and at the same scale and impact.
If not then it should be removed altogether. The appeal and natural ambience of the Cataract Reserve will benefit.
Robert Campbell
ONE wonders at the fate of the AUKUS / nuclear submarine deal if, as is a real possibility, Donald Trump is elected to the US presidency in November, arguably one of the most uneducated and unhinged presidents in their long history.
As the world has witnessed, he is notorious for turning on allies, and our politicians in Canberra should be looking at AUKUS with apprehension.
After Morrison lost his job, Australia should have eaten humble pie and gone cap in hand back to the French.
With the total eclipse, the headlines ran, 'America in darkness', well get very used to it America, because you ain't seen nothing yet, should Donald Trump be elected in November.
Brian Lee, Longford
ONCE again the Jackie Lambie Network aka Jackie Lambie there is no network has sided with the Liberals.
Don't forget she could not get preselected by them then Palmer and now JLN. It's par for the course with Lambie.
Check out her voting in the senate.
Mick Robinson, Beauty Point
WELL, it didn't take long for the esteemed Liberal Member who came in from the cold to the warmer climes of the state parliament, to start causing friction among his colleagues!
Does he really want to topple Jeremy Rockliff I wonder? The latter will have his work cut out to form a government when the electors voted for two thirds of the parliament who aren't Liberal.
As he had a slim majority last time and had to load his ministers with numerous portfolios, how is he going to manage this time without having to include those outside his party.
As for charging ahead with his 2030 agenda he should recognise that it was not ringingly endorsed at the election!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
THE waste of public money and the proposed waste of public money would go a long way to ease the crumbling Health System and the escalating Cost of Living Crisis.
Will our newly elected members of Tasmania's Parliament go along with it or will they do something about it?
Jon Jovanovic, Lenah Valley
