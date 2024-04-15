The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Australia should put troubled teens through military service

By Letters to the Editor
April 15 2024 - 10:00am
Readers have pondered the issue of what to do with convicted offenders, one advocating national service and another calling for the harshest punishments. File picture
Service would guarantee better citizenship

CONSIDERING the current state of affairs within Europe, and the Gaza Conflict, I think it is time Australia, like many other countries, considered reintroducing compulsory National Service, of at least two years.

