Death in custody in state's south sparks investigation

A 29-year-old Glenorchy man has died while in custody overnight, police say.
A Tasmania Police spokesperson said the man was arrested in Moonah in the state's south at about 1.55am on Saturday, April 13, after reports he was "acting in a suspicious and erratic manner".
He was taken to the Hobart Reception Prison.
Police said he died "a short time" after being found unresponsive at about 2.30am.
The spokesperson said a professional standards investigation has been launched and the Integrity Commission has been notified.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.