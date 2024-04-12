The Examiner
'Slaves to Bunnings': Nursery owner slams retailer's practices

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated April 12 2024 - 5:20pm, first published 5:03pm
Bunnings Warehouse has been accused of unfair dealings with its plant suppliers at a parliamentary hearing. File picture
A Winkleigh woman has claimed that unfair business practices by Bunnings made her feel like a "slave" to the retail giant, led to disastrous losses in her nursery business and almost ruined her marriage.

