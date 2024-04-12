The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Casual and fun': The down to earth gin bar that said no to pretentiousness

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
Updated April 12 2024 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bar manager Hannah Treloar behind the bar at The Barrel Collective. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Bar manager Hannah Treloar behind the bar at The Barrel Collective. Picture by Phillip Biggs

You may be wondering why a gin bar is this week's pub of the week - it's because The Barrel Collective brings all the same causal vibes that a pub does.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.