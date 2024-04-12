'Casual and fun': The down to earth gin bar that said no to pretentiousness

You may be wondering why a gin bar is this week's pub of the week - it's because The Barrel Collective brings all the same causal vibes that a pub does.
The Barrel Collective sells more than 85 Tasmanian gins and is a place to ''make friends and drink gin in a laid-back environment.''
Bar manager Hannah Treloar said the staff pride themselves on their down-to-earth vibe.
"One of the biggest things for us is providing a quality experience for people without the pretentiousness,'' she said.
''This industry can be very competitive. I don't like the elitism.
We want to offer an experience that is casual, fun, and informative - where customers can learn about Tasmanian gin.''
Ms Treloar said the owner, Michael Bernhagen, came from a ''very old school hospitality background - from big pubs''.
''Michael had always wanted something like The Barrel Collective,'' she said.
''He's definitely bought over the casual vibes with him - it's such a good mix.''
Ms Treloar said, ''It's nice to have regulars that remember what is going on in your life''.
''My favourite part of this job is the people.
''We have seen most of the people that walk through the door before, and we know a little about them.
''There is definitely a little barrel community here.''
Ms Treloar said Tasmania's love for gin was the reason the venue naturally became a gin bar.
''Michael just followed the grain really,'' she said.
''We love to tailor people's experience by asking a few questions, like what sort of flavours they're after.''
