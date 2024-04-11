Liberals' key 'ramping ban' policy in doubt as offload mandate removed

The Liberals' flagship 'ramping ban' policy has failed before it started after the Department of Health bowed to pressure from hospital staff to withdraw 'mandatory' ambulance offload from the protocol.
The protocol mandating that emergency departments take over care of ambulance patients within 60 minutes of arrival was unveiled in February. It was a key policy for the Liberals during the state election campaign.
Under the plan, hospital staff would be required to take control of ambulance patients within 60 minutes of arrival, with the time limit falling to 30 minutes by 2025.
However, despite strong support from paramedics, the policy was rubbished by hospital doctors and nurses as unworkable.
They claimed that forcing emergency departments to take on patients would exacerbate the bed block and bottlenecks plaguing all levels of Tasmanian hospitals and put patients' lives in danger.
The Australian Nursery and Midwifery Federation Tasmania Branch applied to the Industrial Commission to halt the protocol's implementation last month, claiming they had not been adequately consulted about the change.
In a dramatic development this week, the Health Department wrote to stakeholders on Wednesday with changes to the protocol, including removing 'mandatory' from the wording and replacing it with 'immediate'.
"Effectively it means there is no ban, because it's no longer mandatory," said ANMF state secretary Emily Shepherd.
She said instead, the policy would be implemented with "substantial changes around the way patients are offloaded".
"Our member's view has always been that if banning was going to solve ambulance ramping, they would have already been moving patients off the ramp within 60 minutes or half an hour.
"The reality is that the reason patients are ramped is because we're still working ... to improve access and [patient] flow, and until they're put in place, there won't be an improvement."
However, Heath and Community Services Union secretary Robbie Moore disagreed with the nurses' assessment of the change, saying the removal of 'mandatory' did not mean the 60-minute offload protocol was gone.
"The long and short of it is the one-hour offload is going ahead," he said.
"They've changed the word 'mandate' to 'immediate' and I don't see how that changes the situation.
"There's a clear protocol that says the patient must be transferred within an hour, and there are steps in the procedure being implemented, which was agreed with paramedics at bargaining last year.
"We don't think that changing one word changes what the policy clearly outlines - that patients will need to be offloaded within one hour."
He said paramedics were looking forward to the procedure being implemented so that ambulance crews could respond to emergencies in the community rather than waiting for hours on hospital ramps while 000 calls went without response.
The government and the Department of Health have been contacted for comment.
