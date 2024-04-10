Tasmania Fire Service calls on residents to practice safe burning

The Tasmania Fire Service has called on residents to conduct safe fuel reduction burning this autumn, with permits still required in most of the state.
While the temperature continues to drop, permits have remained mandatory in all Tasmanian municipalities outside of the West Coast.
Deputy Chief Officer Matt Lowe said they were unlikely to be lifted until at least the end of April so long as the state doesn't experience significant rainfall.
"While recent widespread rains have reduced bushfire fuels in the short term, the soil dryness index is still significant, and we need to make sure we are keeping the risk of bushfires to a minimum," he said.
Mr Lowe added that needing a permit wasn't the same as a fire ban, instead allowing emergency services to co-ordinate and monitor controlled burning while minimising the risk of fire spreading.
"Landowners are encouraged to apply for a permit if there is a good opportunity for them to safely use fire for land management purposes," he said.
"Once you have a permit, remember to engage with neighbours in the vicinity of any planned burning to make sure any smoke will not adversely affect farming or harvesting operations."
The statement comes as Tasmania's autumn Fuel Reduction Program (FRP) gets underway.
It sees the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service, Sustainable Timber Tasmania and the Tasmania Fire Service work collaboratively to reduce fire risk in the state.
"So far this season, nine FRP burns have been undertaken, including in the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area and at Chasm Creek east of Burnie," Mr Lowe said.
"Further important burns are planned for St Marys, Dunalley, Hobart, Huon and Channel areas in the coming weeks."
To get a free permit, contact your local brigade or call the Tasmania Fire Service on 1800 000 699.
