Launceston family celebrates 200 years by donating war veteran's medals

A storied Launceston family with an impressive history of military service has been given a place in the Wellington Street RSL museum.
The medals of World War II veteran Don Bayles, who died in 2022 aged 100, have been donated to the Launceston RSL sub-branch by his family.
Mr Bayles' eldest son Michael flew down from Wagga this week to present the medals to sub-branch secretary and museum curator Peter Williams.
"[I'm] very proud - it's fantastic," Michael said.
"We had the medals under safekeeping sitting in a drawer gathering dust ... [now] the family can come here and see them and the people of Launceston can come and see them as well."
The timing of Michael's visit had special significance.
Monday will mark exactly 200 years since his great-great-great grandfather John Bayles first set foot in Tasmania.
John Bayles arrived from London on the Heroine on April 15, 1824, and his family was instantly struck by tragedy.
In his first three weeks in the state his wife and newborn son both died, leaving him to take up a land grant near Campbell Town with his nephew and remaining children.
He acquired a handful of properties including the renowned 'Vaucluse' before his death in 1849.
About 90 years later, his descendants were preparing to serve their country.
Don Bayles, whose brothers also served in the war, rode a pushbike from Ross to Launceston to enlist.
The Royal Australian Air Force leading aircraftman went on to receive four medals for his service, which included postings in New Guinea and Indonesia, and a fifth for his post-war contribution to a rural fire brigade.
Michael said there had been no fire service in their pocket of the Meander Valley before his Dad took up the charge.
"We were living out at Caveside and we needed to set up some sort of fire service," he said.
"Dad [was] the inaugural person there and the fire truck was actually parked in our shed."
Mr Williams said he was glad to receive the medals, which are the sixth set donated to the RSL this year.
The medals will add another important story to a fast-growing museum that houses photos, memorabilia and anecdotes from more than 120 Launceston veterans.
Mr Williams said there were plans under way to rename the project 'The Hundred Stories Museum'.
"We find exactly what's happening here - family members will walk in with a set of medals," Mr Williams said.
"If we get a whole lot of things that link in together we tend to cluster them into a [package] that tells a whole story.
"By doing that it gives a fuller flavour to the whole museum."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.