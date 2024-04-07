Diver dies, CPR attempts not successful after he was taken from the water

A diver has died in the state's South.
Police at 12.42pm on April 7 said a 38-year-old Oyster Cove man died while diving at White Beach during the morning.
"Police and emergency services were called to the boat ramp at White Beach just before 9.40am after reports a diver had been recovered from the water," they said.
"Despite CPR attempts, the man died at the scene."
Police said a report would be prepared for the coroner.
"Our thoughts are with the man's family and loved ones at this difficult time," they said.
