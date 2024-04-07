'More than a fundraiser': Devil of a Swim participants will take to the water

Hundreds of endurance swimmers will brave the cold at this year's Devil of a Swim in Bicheno to raise funds and promote water safety awareness.
The five kilometre course will be from Waubs Beach to Diamond Island and back. There will also be shorter races, including a 400 metre race for kids.
Former Olympic gold medallist and founder of the event Shane Gould said the underlying reason she started the event was to prevent drowning deaths.
"It's more than just a fundraiser - I wanted to encourage more people to start swimming further and more regularly," Ms Gould said.
"Just because you have a swimming certificate doesn't mean you're safe - you have to swim regularly in different conditions."
Ms Gould has a PhD in the culture of swimming in Australia and said people underestimate the ever-changing patterns of Australian waters.
"Just like when you go on a hike - you have to know how far it is, what gear you need, what obstacles will you have to climb over," she said.
"It's the same for the ocean, you need to evaluate where currents are, what the swell is doing, what will happen if the wind changes."
The event started in 2009 as a fundraiser for research in to the devil facial tumour disease.
It quickly became a major fundraising event for the Bicheno Surf Life Saving Club to purchase new equipment such as rescue boards and defibrillators.
"The event has really become a 'must do' endurance event for ocean swimmers from all over Tasmania and interstate," Ms Gould said.
Race director and president of the Bicheno Surf Life Saving Club Alex Farrell said swimmers of all ages and abilities are welcome.
"There's a range of distances and plenty of water safety support, so it's a great opportunity for people of all abilities to safely get in the water, have fun and try their skills," Mr Farrell said.
There will be prizes for the winners of each category and a variety of food and drink stalls available on the day.
