Chargers run down Devils in both Talent League encounters

Oakleigh Chargers proved to be the Tassie Devils' nemesis with victories in both Talent League competitions over the weekend.
Despite keeping their opponents goalless in the opening term at UTAS Stadium on Sunday, the Devils under-18 girls were made to pay for a goalless term of their own, losing their opening fixture 6.5 (41) to 7.4 (46).
A four-goal first quarter had the hosts leading 26-0 in the Launceston drizzle but the visitors claimed four of their own in the next before edging one point in front at the final break.
A two-goal-to-one last term was enough to see the points heading back to Victoria.
Ava Read (two) was the Devils' only multiple goal-kicker and was named among the team best along with Mischa Barwin, Priya Bowering, Heidi Preshaw, Harriet Bingley and Natasha Furjanic.
Ebony Jago (three) and Jacinta Baxter (two) led the goal-kicking for the visitors.
The Devils girls have a round-two bye then face GWS Giants Academy in the first half of a double-header at Blacktown International Sportspark at 10am on Sunday, April 21.
The under-18 Devils boys went down by nine points to Oakleigh Chargers on Saturday.
Despite a big third quarter, the visitors lost 15.7 (97) to 13.10 (88) at Highgate Recreation Reserve.
A five-goal-to-two second quarter put the hosts in a dominant position at the main break before the Devils hit back with five of their own in the third term.
Both teams hit four goals in the final quarter as the Devils were unable to build on their momentum.
Geordie Payne and Lenny Douglas kicked three goals each with Dominic Pitt, Max Roney, Marty Brereton, Connor Ling and Harry Elmer also among the Devils' best.
Kane Emery claimed three for the Chargers with Kobe Askew, Charlie Richardson and Noah Yze their other multiple goal-kickers and Jagga Smith, Luke Quaynor, Quinn McKay and Patrick Retschko named among their best players.
After two games, the Devils remain winless and face GWS Giants Academy in their next fixture at Blacktown International Sportspark on April 21.
