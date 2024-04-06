Forward duo go to work as North Launceston knock off favoured Lauderdale

North Launceston's forward line continued their stellar start to the season in a 12.12 (84) to 9.12 (66) win over Lauderdale.
Harvey Griffiths and Brandon Leary both kicked four, taking their season tallies to 11 and nine respectively - leading the competition.
"Brandon was fantastic, Harvey had a bit of an eye injury so that limited his second half and we probably missed him up forward," coach Adrian Smith said.
"Leary's ability to create goals from nothing with his opportunistic nature was really positive."
They were aided by Tony Aganas' contest pressure in just his second game for the club, getting the ball to ground for the small forwards to go to work while also kicking two goals himself.
The Northern Bombers led at every break, by 10 points at the first and three at half-time before stretching it out to 24 going into the last.
"It's always a tough trip to go to Lauderdale, especially with that contested style of footy," Smith said.
"It ebbed and flowed and we got the game on our terms a few times and hit the scoreboard and then disappointingly, we coughed a few easy goals in moments and that shifted the momentum.
"We were able to get good stoppage numbers and good territory and we had some forwards that were dangerous and kicked goals, which was a huge part of the difference.
"Our ability to transition from back-half and score when we were able to get the game on our terms enabled us to tick the scoreboard over when we needed to."
After last week's win against Launceston, Smith was full of praise for his young brigade.
On Saturday, his highest compliments were reserved for two of his most experienced chargers - Brad Cox-Goodyer and Jack Avent.
"Brad and Jack's ability to influence the stoppage and their stoppage work really led the way," he said.
"Teddy Ives off half-back is continuing to impress with his ability to win the ball back.
"Brandon and Declen Chugg forward of the footy were influential when it mattered and Fletcher [Bennett] once again had a reasonable game as an intercept defender."
The loss leaves the highly-fancied Lauderdale at 0-2 for the season, carrying a heavy injury list which includes Sam Siggins, coach Allen Christensen, Jordan Lane and Josh McGuinness.
Rhys Sutton was the Southern Bombers' best, followed by Ned Shaw, big recruit Andrew Phillips, Fynn Rackett, Robbie McManus and Phil Bellchambers.
Sutton and Shaw both kicked two goals, as did Cambell Hooker.
They'll face Glenorchy next week, who defeated North Hobart to pick up their first win since 2021.
The Magpies, who are also back to fielding two sides this year, were 10-point winners
