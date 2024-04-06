The Examinersport
Forward duo go to work as North Launceston knock off favoured Lauderdale

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated April 6 2024 - 6:40pm, first published 6:36pm
Brandon Leary kicked four in the win. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Brandon Leary kicked four in the win. Picture by Phillip Biggs

North Launceston's forward line continued their stellar start to the season in a 12.12 (84) to 9.12 (66) win over Lauderdale.

