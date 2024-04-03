Man bites woman on breast in serious case of common assault, court hears

A man bit his partner on the breast during a drunken struggle, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
Michael James Walford 28 of Legana pleaded guilty to a count of common assault.
Police prosecutor Payel Kaula said Walford and a male friend had been consuming alcohol on February 8 2024.
She said the defendant had drunk a 30 can slab of beer and had become aggressive and loud about 12.30am.
"The complainant told the defendant to keep the noise down because there were children asleep in bedrooms down a hallway," Ms Kaula said.
"The defendant continued to be loud and a physical altercation broke out.
"The defendant bit the complainant to the right nipple leaving teeth marks."
She said the male friend attempted to hold Walford back.
Police were called and the complainant told them the defendant had tried to bite her nipple off and she showed the teeth marks.
Ms Kaula said Walford was aggressive to police and was taken to the Launceston Police Station.
In an interview at 3am Walford told police that he recalled his partner closing the hallway door but did not recall biting her.
"I'm not usually a violent man," he said.
Walford, a building apprentice, told magistrate Simon Brown that he was sorry and was disappointed in himself.
"I have not had a drink since because it frightened me a little bit," he said.
He told Mr Brown he was still with his partner.
In sentencing Mr Brown said he regarded it as quite a serious example of common assault.
"You were enormously intoxicated and the potential for serious injury was very real because you lost control," he said.
He said that despite an alcohol problem he had no prior offences for violence.
Mr Brown fined him $1500 saying that the days of family violence between partners being ignored were over.
