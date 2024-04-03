The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rough waters to smooth sailing: Exeter Men's Shed restores old surf boat

Annika Rhoades
By Annika Rhoades
April 4 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exeter Men's Shed member and former builder David Gray is pictured with the boat, Dell Luck. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Exeter Men's Shed member and former builder David Gray is pictured with the boat, Dell Luck. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Did you know it was tradition to burn a timber surf boat once it had outlived its usefulness?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annika Rhoades

Annika Rhoades

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, interested in community and environmental stories. Got a lead? Contact me at annika.rhoades@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.