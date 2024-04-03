Big bucks: Freycinet adventure and caravan park goes to market at $16m

A long-running holiday complex and "trophy asset" opposite a world-famous national park on the state's East Coast has been listed for sale at a whopping $16 million.
The 11-acre Coles Bay freehold for the BIG4 Iluka on Freycinet complex, which contains a large caravan park and an attached tavern, cafe, general store and fuel supply, is up for grabs for the first time in more than three decades.
The site - only an eight-minute drive from the Freycinet National Park - has been owned and operated by Alex and Rosalie Kain for 34 years, having been purchased in 1989 with the couple now hoping to retire.
"This property is a genuine one-off opportunity," Trudy Crooks said, the managing director of ResortBrokers, a specialist agency managing the sale.
"There will never be another holiday park positioned right at the entrance of such an incredible natural wonder like Freycinet National Park. Whoever buys it, we expect they will keep it for a lifetime, just as the Kains have."
The Reserve Road holiday park sits opposite Muirs Beach and is home to 30 variously configured cabins, 44 powered sites and 22 unpowered sites, as well as a 32-bed backpacker accommodation.
Ms Brooks said the business could expand enormously - potentially with glamping - but also with the additional purchase of two surrounding lots at an increased cost.
Last financial year, the complex - which is part of the Australia-wide adventure park franchise BIG4 - had a turnover roughly $8.15 million, generating a profit of around $1.3 million.
Marissa von Stieglitz, a Tasmanian agent for Resort Brokers, said it was a "trophy asset" which had drawn interest from across the country in the three months the property has been on the market.
"We've had a lot of interest primarily from Tasmanian parties but also from major players in other parts of Australia," Ms von Stieglitz said.
"We're waiting for the right buyer who understands the opportunity, the beauty and the location."
The property - located at 15 Reserve Rd, Coles Bay - is listed as free hold sale with a going concern.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.