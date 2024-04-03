Knockdown rebuild project looks set to pass council approval despite objections

A knockdown rebuild project is likely to pass council scrutiny, despite concerns the new house will look out of place.
Plans set to be tabled at the upcoming City of Launceston council meeting propose demolishing the existing house at 11 Spencer Street, East Launceston and replacing it with a two-storey building complete with a swimming pool.
An assessment by City of Launceston planning officers found the plans broadly compliant with the planning scheme, with only three items assessed against performance criteria.
These were its size and position on the block which would lead to overshadowing of neighbouring properties, a lack of adequate privacy screening, and the fact it required a new driveway to be built.
The planning officers said the change in shadows cast by the new building would be "relatively minor" compared to the old one, and the privacy screening issue would be solved by amended plans.
The privacy issue was also flagged by neighbours during the community consultation process, and council officers repeated their responses.
However, others raised concerns about the noise generated by the pool pump and equipment, its structural integrity and whether the new house would fit the character of the area.
Council officers said the pool did not violate the planning scheme, and the site was not heritage listed so aesthetic issues were not considered.
The planning officers have recommended the project for approval, pending the proponents lodging amended plans that included additional privacy screening, by councillors on April 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.