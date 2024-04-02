The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Launceston students travel to constitutional convention in Canberra to address bigger issues

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
Updated April 3 2024 - 7:31am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year 12 student (LC) Erin Coull and year 11 student (St Patrick's College) Rory McMahon at Civic Square. Picture by Joe Colbrook
Year 12 student (LC) Erin Coull and year 11 student (St Patrick's College) Rory McMahon at Civic Square. Picture by Joe Colbrook

Five Tasmanian students were among 95 year 11 and 12 students from across the nation to attend the 29th National Schools Constitutional Convention.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.