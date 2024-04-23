Four years on: Tasmania's $32 million courts efficiency project chooses SA model

A critical project with a $32 million budget aimed at improving efficiency in Tasmania's courts is set to adopt a South Australian model after becoming beset with delay.
The Justice Connect project also known as Astria IT was announced in July 2020 by former Attorney General Elise Archer and was earmarked to deliver a system for handling criminal courts and prosecutions by late 2022.
But in the wake of a decision to adopt the South Australian system a final implementation date is yet to be determined.
"It is currently expected to take around two years to deploy in a Tasmanian context," a Department of Justice spokesperson said.
The department has spent a $25,000 on flights and accommodation for team members to consult the South Australian Courts Authority after being overcome by the complexity of the task.
"The cost has been approximately $25,000 in travel expenses for members of the Department of Justice and the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management, together with representatives of the Magistrates and Supreme Courts to observe the system being used in a production environment," a Department spokesperson said.
"There have been two visits by a total of seven staff members of the Justice Connect Program which consisted of an average of four days per person per visit including travel time.
"Representatives of the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management, Magistrates Court and Supreme Court have also visited South Australia to view the system in operation.
"The Department, in conjunction with key stakeholders, has determined that the Electronic Court Management system (ECMS) platform is well suited to the Tasmanian criminal jurisdiction and has made the decision to implement the system in Tasmania.
"The adoption of ECMS will not require any additional fees that had not already been planned for under the original procurement arrangements.''
So far more than $20 million of the $32 million budget has been spent but the complexity of the courts part of the project prompted the approach to SA.
A spokesperson for the South Australian Courts Administration Authority (CAA) confirmed ongoing discussions with the Tasmanian Justice Connect Program about the CAA's Electronic Court Management System (ECMS).
"The CAA implemented ECMS in the criminal jurisdiction in August 2022 after working with Journal Technologies to implement the system in the Probate and Civil jurisdictions prior to that time."
"The CAA has not sought or received payment from the Tasmanian Justice Connect Program."
After Justice Connect was launched by Ms Archer a consortium won a tender to do the project.
It was led by Fujitsu and included two US-based international technology companies Journal Technologies and Syscon Justice Systems International Pty Ltd and Tasmanian firm Synateq.
It was Journal Technologies which developed the South Australian system that is finally being adopted in Tasmania.
Justice Connect aimed to connect courts, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Tasmania Prison Service, Community Corrections and Victims Support Service in several streams.
"The new solution will replace out-dated paper-based and manual processes across the courts and correctional environments that can cause delays for people interacting with the Tasmanian justice system," Ms Archer said.
The slow progress on the Justice Connect/Astria IT program has delayed commencement of the Magistrates Court (Criminal and General Division) Act 2019 which was passed by Parliament specifically to facilitate the timely dispensation of justice.
The Law Society of Tasmania president Julia Higgins said the Society was aware of the delay in relation to implementation of the Justice Connect Program especially Astria digital solutions.
"We are aware that the goal was to have the new program in place by late 2023 but now that is looking like 2025," Ms Higgins said.
"We receive regular updates from the Justice Department. We understand it is disappointing and frustrating, but we know the new system is coming."
Some of the components of Justice Connect programs are close to implementation including the corrections and rehabilitation component in the second quarter of 2024 and a parole board module which is planned to go live this year.
A jury portal, which is being used by jurors and staff in the courts in Hobart, Launceston and Burnie, began in March 2023.
In recent times the Examiner has heard of concerns of a magistrate about tardy Tasmania Police disclosure because of the paper-based system and the Law Society over the cost of paper-based systems especially to northern Tasmanian practitioners.
In the 2023-24 State Budget an additional $3.2 million was allocated to the Justice Connect program for the related "Justice Connect - CRIMES Replica Interface Replacement" project, which is due to upgrade the interface requirements between DPFEM and the Department.
