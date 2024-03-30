P-plater's car to be clamped after fast ride through Lower Barrington

An 18-year-old P-plater has been fined, disqualified and will have her vehicle clamped after being detected travelling at 140km/h on Sheffield Road at Lower Barrington on Saturday morning.
The Sheffield woman was detected travelling north on Sheffield Road in a white 2009 Subaru Impreza by police on patrol in the area.
The posted speed limit is 100km/h.
She was fined $1121.25, lost six demerit points and was disqualified from driving for four months.
Inspector Adam Spencer said it takes about 160 metres, on average, to stop in dry conditions.
"This equates to several seconds," Inspector Spencer said.
"You just don't have that especially when you are travelling at speed ... the consequences in a crash are catastrophic," he said.
