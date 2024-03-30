The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

P-plater's car to be clamped after fast ride through Lower Barrington

HK
By Helen Kempton
March 30 2024 - 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Officer Andrew Maingay with a speed gun on a Tasmanian road. Picture file
Officer Andrew Maingay with a speed gun on a Tasmanian road. Picture file

An 18-year-old P-plater has been fined, disqualified and will have her vehicle clamped after being detected travelling at 140km/h on Sheffield Road at Lower Barrington on Saturday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HK

Helen Kempton

Journalist

I have worked as a journalist for more than 20 years and have lived and worked in the North-West for the last two decades after 13 years away in Western Australia

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.