Two men guilty of bizarre hammer attack that had no reason

A Supreme Court jury took just over three hours to find two men guilty of a hammer attack on a Newnham man in 2020.
But the verdict in the trial of Zane Andrew Henderson, now 29, and Jayde Patrick Burling, now 27, was a majority verdict being split 10:2.
The two men were found guilty of aggravated burglary and assault on April 3 2020.
On Thursday the jury heard that the two men and a women kicked their way into a Newnham home and smacked Andrew Leigh Clark over the head with a hammer.
Henderson chased Mr Clark around the house and struck him on the forehead.
The jury heard that the two men arrived with the Jesse Davenport the sister of Courtney and Stephanie Davenport who were present at the home.
Jessie Davenport was in a relationship with Burling and Stephanie Davenport is Mr Clark's partner.
Crown prosecutor Claire Darvell said Henderson had a record which included numerous assaults as well as 15 counts of aggravated burglary and stealing.
Defence lawyer for Mr Burling, Fran McCracken, said there was significant difference between the two men on the seriousness of their offences.
She also said that Henderson had a far worse criminal history.
In December Henderson was sentenced to four years jail for an armed robbery and aggravated armed robbery of two men in which he pointed a silver pistol at then when they were parked in a car.
Ms McCracken said Burling had recently suffered a relapse into illicit drug use.
In October he received a wholly suspended three month sentence for assaulting police.
Ms McCracken said Burling was not armed with a weapon but conceded both would be sentenced for having a common purpose.
The jury heard that Henderson grabbed a hammer belonging to the householder Wayne Brown shortly before the attack.
Ms McCracken said the trial had been hanging over Burling's head for four years.
Chief justice Alan Blow remarked: "And it only got on because someone's murder trial was adjourned."
Tasmania has a Supreme Court backlog of more than 740 cases with a number more than four years old.
Defence lawyer for Henderson Patrick O' Halloran said that there was still hope for him because he had a period from September 2023 to December 2023 out of jail without any offences being committed.
"In relation to the factual basis for sentence I submit that in terms of injuries they were at the lower end of injuries for Criminal Code assault," he said.
"There was a slight wound to the victim's face and in terms of free flow of blood it had stopped by the time police arrived."
Chief Justice Blow ordered that Burling be assessed for community service hours.
He remanded Henderson in custody and adjourned sentencing until April 15.
Recently Mr Clark told chief justice Blow that he was not going to turn up to the trial and he was charged with contempt of court an arrested.
