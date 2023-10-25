The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

'You cannot afford to look a gift horse in the mouth', magistrate says

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
October 26 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayde Patrick Burling in 2016 after a house fire at his home.
Jayde Patrick Burling in 2016 after a house fire at his home.

A magistrate urged a 26-year-old man not to look a gift horse in the mouth when he wholly suspended the three month jail sentence he handed him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.