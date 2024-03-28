The Examiner
Health bosses admit error and pull hospital ED transfer protocol

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
March 29 2024 - 6:30am
A protocol aimed at creating more room in the Royal Hobart Hospital's emergency department by transferring ED patients to other wards has been withdrawn by health bosses. File picture
A new hospital protocol aimed at helping to facilitate the government's ban on ambulance ramping has been withdrawn a day after its introduction, after hospital bosses admitted making an error.

BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

