No plea from St Marys' murder accused in Launceston Court appearance

A 57-year old man did not plead when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrate's court on a charge of murder.
Paul John McNally was charged with the murder of Malcolm Trevor Vincent at St Marys on March 26 2024.
Police allege Mr Vincent was murdered in a fight in Main Street, St Marys about 6.30pm.
Defence counsel James Oxley applied for the case to be adjourned without plea until April 10 at 9.15am.
Magistrate Evan Hughes remanded Mr McNally in custody to reappear on that date.
Mr McNally sought to confirm from the dock whether his next appearance would be in the Magistrates Court.
On Wednesday police said the two men were known to each other.
At a press conference on Wednesday Detective Acting Inspector Rob King said several good Samaritans had attempted to provide first aid to the now-deceased 65-year-old man from Fingal Valley.
