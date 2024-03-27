A test that predicts future illness is making people fearful. Why?

A Tasmanian doctor says the benefits of a life-saving medical technology are being stalled by inadequate regulations which allow health insurance companies to discriminate.
Genetic testing looks at an individual's genes to discover any medical conditions that they and their families might be prone to, but the Australian Medical Association (AMA) said people are refusing the tests due to a fear of insurance discrimination.
Australian Medical Association vice state president Annette Barratt said insurance companies are currently allowed to ask if genetic testing has been done, and are also able to hold this data indefinitely.
"A self-imposed code stops life insurance companies from using this genetic testing data to discriminate, but there are no national laws that stops them from doing this and so we have no guarantees that they won't do so in the future," Dr Barratt said.
"This is a great fear for people, who are reluctant to get genetic testing done."
The AMA has called for legislation to ban insurance companies from requesting genetic testing results, and using such results to increase premiums.
"Insurance companies should not be able to adjust their fees for an illness that doesn't yet exist," Dr Barratt said.
"We want insurance companies prevented from holding the data, and prevented from using it to penalise people."
AMA has argued that the legal black hole is detrimental to medical advancements, because genomic testing and research is critical to future healthcare.
"Protecting equitable and discrimination-free access to genomic testing for all Australians is paramount," it said.
Dr Barratt said genetic testing was used regularly by medical professionals in cancer services, and was becoming mainstream for heart and chronic kidney disease.
She said it allowed people to take preventative health action against specific medical conditions that were known to be of high risk to them and their families.
"It gives individuals the chance to avoid future health problems and start preventing disease at an early age, and it gives communities the chance to target their health resources and education campaigns on a known risk."
Dr Barratt explained that genetic testing added to the general pool of knowledge about a community's health and medical needs.
"We can increase education about kidney or heart disease in areas of known risk, as compared to doing it across the board where the resources might not be focused accurately, she said.
"For example, if we know that a community has a high risk of renal disease we know that it needs more dialysis. We can tailor our health services to the needs of that community."
