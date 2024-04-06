A Devilish plan to fund the Macquarie Point Stadium

IT AMAZES me, well into the 21st century, to still hear people question the evidence for human-induced climate change. Improved computer modelling of real data clearly shows that weather events like floods, fires and drought are becoming more destructive and frequent worldwide. These changes are linked to the burning of heat-trapping pollutants like coal and gas. There are more than 170 scientific studies published globally over the past two decades that back this up. In Australia, a new report by over thirty leading climate scientists shows that floods, bushfires and heatwaves have increased in severity as recently as last year. The record-breaking floods in the Northern Territory and Queensland outback are a recent example. Scorn and indifference are not the answer. The climate emergency needs to be taken seriously.