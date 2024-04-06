A Devilish plan to fund the Macquarie Point Stadium

WHILE not a footy fan, I'm delighted 100,000 fellow Tasmanians have snapped up inaugural memberships to the Tasmania Devils.
But I'm not convinced by commentary suggesting this rush for "a special Founding Member card [and] sensational Founding Member Sticker" means the majority of Tasmanians support the Mac Point stadium. Many think there are bigger priorities.
However, why not apply the simple "put-your-money-where-your-mouth-is" test?
Each member will be offered an introductory $1000 share in the stadium - thus raising a quick one hundred million dollars. It would be a win-win for those who see a new venue as critical, and they would be assured spectacular discounts on Founding Member seats plus red-hot, "satanic" savings on Devils merchandise.
Could they chip in $10,000 each, with funds available to the disadvantaged from the government as interest-free loans? The billion dollars raised would more than cover the Liberals' estimated build cost.
Would we witness a repeat of Tuesday's euphoric scramble, or as previously noted with stadium fans, might the lack of convincing financial detail be in the Devils?
Greg Pullen, Miena
I CALL on all members of the construction and hospitality unions to withdraw their hard earned union dues from their respective unions, due to the fact that their representatives are derelict in their duty in their failure to not support the Mac1 Development. Surely the thousands of workers in these industries will benefit hugely from the stadium and it is the unions job to champion their members not the Labor party, speak up!
Ian Hunt, St Leonards
I VERY much agree with both our statewide teams, it is a huge step back in standard, professionalism and any chance of moving forward. It should be the third tier of the AFL system in Tasmania, the Devils, the VFL side then a strong statewide comp from sides from all around Tasmania including NW. Maybe a meeting of TSL sides would be needed as I am sure all are concerned.
Mark Webb, Summerhill
MILLIONS sought from QANTAS for illegally sacking workers reported The Examiner recently adding, this was the largest case of illegal sacking in Australian corporate history.
I question whether the sacking of 2400 workers by Bonds was also illegal seeing that they then employed offshore people in their place.
I have avoided any Bond product since that betrayal of our workers and never will patronise its product.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
SCHOOLS are a major source of CoViD spread in the community.
CoViD has killed more than 24,000 Australians and left more than half a million with Long-CoViD.
Therefore schools have a moral obligation to do everything they can to prevent CoViD spreading & minimise downstream death & disability.
James Newton, Newstead
IT AMAZES me, well into the 21st century, to still hear people question the evidence for human-induced climate change. Improved computer modelling of real data clearly shows that weather events like floods, fires and drought are becoming more destructive and frequent worldwide. These changes are linked to the burning of heat-trapping pollutants like coal and gas. There are more than 170 scientific studies published globally over the past two decades that back this up. In Australia, a new report by over thirty leading climate scientists shows that floods, bushfires and heatwaves have increased in severity as recently as last year. The record-breaking floods in the Northern Territory and Queensland outback are a recent example. Scorn and indifference are not the answer. The climate emergency needs to be taken seriously.
Anne O'Hara, Wanniassa ACT
ACTIONS of Federal Labor in relation to its earlier commitment to do everything possible to reach net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050 and now its recent actions in relation to approving many new coal and gas operations are totally incompatible. Reaching net zero greenhouse emissions ambition is all about reducing dangerous greenhouse gas emissions whereas opening new coal and gas operations will result in huge volumes of additional greenhouse gases being released into the atmosphere.
Scientists are warning that the more recent actions of the Federal Government concerning approving more coal and gas projects will almost certainly make reaching net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050 extremely difficult to achieve.
Has the Federal Government completely lost the plot in relation to reaching net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050?
Brian Measday, Kingswood SA
