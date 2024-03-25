Fine for drunk man who had a swing at bar staff after being refused entry

A 43-year-old man who was drunk when he took on a security guard and the owner of a Launceston bar pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Police prosecutor Beri Kurdistan said that at about 11 pm on June 23, 2023, Nicholas David Carey walked into The Arcade Bar but was told by a security guard that he was too drunk to stay.
"The defendant became agitated and swung a right clenched fist which missed," Ms Kurdistan said.
The bar owner arrived, and Carey was again told to leave. He was followed by the security guard and owner along a lane from the bar to the street.
"The defendant turned and walked up and got in the owner's face and threw a right punch, which was blocked by the complainant's left arm," Ms Kurdistan said.
The two men took Carey to the ground due to fear of being assaulted.
Ms Kurdistan said Carey kicked the door and headbutted the walls of a divisional van which took him to the Launceston Police Station.
Defence lawyer Grant Tucker said Carey accepted that he was intoxicated and that he had taken measures to address a problem with alcohol abuse.
"He was leaving and was told again to leave for some reason," Mr Tucker said.
He said the complainants suffered no injuries.
He said Carey was employed.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said in sentencing that alcohol-fuelled violence was far too common.
"It was out of character for you despite your wrestles with alcohol," Mr Stanton said.
He fined him $600.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.