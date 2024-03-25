The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Fine for drunk man who had a swing at bar staff after being refused entry

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated March 25 2024 - 4:53pm, first published 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Magistrates Court. Picture Examiner file.
Launceston Magistrates Court. Picture Examiner file.

A 43-year-old man who was drunk when he took on a security guard and the owner of a Launceston bar pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.