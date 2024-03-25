Bad behaviour at Ravenswood and nothing ever seems to be done about it

THERE'S so much publicity about bad behaviour in Ravenswood and nothing seems to be done about it. How about a dedicated Police Station in the area? I feel great empathy for the people who live there and it has been going on for such a long time. Keep us posted!
Sylvia Burridge, Kings Meadows
WE ARE currently in AFL team mode, my concern is that we have been blackmailed into building a stadium to get a team. The stadium is proposed at this stage to be located in Hobart. If this comes to fruition, why would we call the team Tassie Devils? No other team in the AFL is named after their State. In my opinion they should be called the Hobart Devils to keep in line with the rest of the teams. It may seem petty but if we are going to do it let's get it right
Barry Crawford, Deloraine
WE HAD seen this movie before. Same plot. Same promos. No wonder we were showing signs of weariness and indifference. Democracy is precious. We know it to be so. We also know there is very little difference between the Liberal and Labor leaders and their policies. Jeremy Rockliff and Rebecca White are both decent human beings. The Greens, whilst projecting a nagging conscience, also retain a consistent and verdant hue. Jacqui Lambie and her party have provided just that little bit of frisson akin to the Teals in the last federal election. The mantra of stable government and rigid party loyalty has led us to this juncture. We now live and vote in the era of negotiation outside the bounds of the party whip. Bring it on.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
AT 85, most people take little notice of us despite our long experience and still retaining our marbles, and as a 65 year old pollie watcher, I'm giving both parties the "bum's rush" and going for independants and Greens, despite them making a few mistakes like trying to stop (Lake Pedder!) years ago. But they were absolutely right about everything else and neither of the "big two" are going to stop cutting down old growth forests (the lungs of the planet) and we owe it to our kids and theirs to stop that from taking place.
Don Davey, Launceston
IN VICTORIA, wildlife rescue is set to be recognised as a legitimate emergency service as a professional volunteer authority like the SES and the CFA. Tasmania is crying out for something similar that brings together rescuers, carers and rehabilitators. An authority that recognises and values knowledge and experience, cohesively binding the community in the service of animals while providing much-needed government assistance. With the population of Tasmania increasing and the demands placed on volunteers growing exponentially, rescue and care of our iconic wildlife is suffering along with the health and well-being of the volunteers themselves. It is time that the State took responsibility for its wildlife and funded rescue organisations and wildlife hospitals accordingly.
Rowan Wigmore, Hadspen
THE election count hasn't been finished and the Liberals have already started sprouting rubbish. Both Jeremy Rockliff and Eric Abetz have jumped on their soapboxes and taken great pleasure in pointing out that Labor only had a 1 per cent increase in their primary vote. Such pure arrogance when the Liberal party had a swing of at least 12 per cent against them! Obviously they have failed to learn anything from this swing and their born to lead attitude once again rears its ugly head. Rockliff has egg on his face thinking an early election would give him majority government, but I think he will be so incapable of managing a minority government that we could be back at the polls well before the next election is due.
Victor Marshall, Meander
Time for Football Australia aka the Australian Soccer Federation to show some leadership and moral compass.
By standing down the Captain of the Matildas, Samantha Kerr, until such time as the allegation of racism levelled against her has been resolved.
It is a serious allegation and contrary to the ethos of the governing body of the sport.
Michael J Gamble, Belmont
FAIR suck of the sauce bottle. It's difficult to get everything right by the light of a dim bulb.
Gordon Thurlow, Mooloolah Valley QLD
