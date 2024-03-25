Bad behaviour at Ravenswood and nothing ever seems to be done about it

WE HAD seen this movie before. Same plot. Same promos. No wonder we were showing signs of weariness and indifference. Democracy is precious. We know it to be so. We also know there is very little difference between the Liberal and Labor leaders and their policies. Jeremy Rockliff and Rebecca White are both decent human beings. The Greens, whilst projecting a nagging conscience, also retain a consistent and verdant hue. Jacqui Lambie and her party have provided just that little bit of frisson akin to the Teals in the last federal election. The mantra of stable government and rigid party loyalty has led us to this juncture. We now live and vote in the era of negotiation outside the bounds of the party whip. Bring it on.