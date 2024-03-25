The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Comment/Your Say

Bad behaviour at Ravenswood and nothing ever seems to be done about it

March 26 2024 - 10:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bad behaviour at Ravenswood and nothing ever seems to be done about it
Bad behaviour at Ravenswood and nothing ever seems to be done about it

THERE'S so much publicity about bad behaviour in Ravenswood and nothing seems to be done about it. How about a dedicated Police Station in the area? I feel great empathy for the people who live there and it has been going on for such a long time. Keep us posted!

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your Say

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.