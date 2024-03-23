The Devils need to develop a deep sense of community and belonging to succeed

The Tasmania Football Club's sensational success in its membership drive is not just a milestone; those involved with the club and those amongst the Tasmanian public already barracking for its success will see it as proof the Devils have support and enthusiasm behind the team.
Those within the club, and a few with foundation memberships I have spoken with, say surpassing the 150,000 mark in memberships reflects the club got it right with its launch and that those foundation members are its best chance to develop a deep-rooted connection with the Tasmanian community.
The Devils will now seek to make the footy public feel proud and excited to be part of the journey to its first game in the AFL.
Executive Director Kath McCann rightly pointed out the significance of being part of something with heart and history.
But the Devils can't just focus on footy if the club is to convert a healthy number of its foundation members into long-term paying full members. The Tasmania Football Club must convince the public that it is not just a sports team. From now on, the Devils must work to become a symbol of pride for Tasmanians, embodying Tasmanian identity and values.
McCann's acknowledgement of every member's role in shaping the club's narrative highlights an inclusive and communal spirit that should propel the club to sustainable financial success through membership and sponsorship.
The club's decision to involve the community in selecting the guernsey design underscores its commitment to representing Tasmanian heritage and preferences. Of course, the Guernsey includes the traditional map of Tassie design, and the nickname was always going to be the Devils. But the design of that devil is striking, and I hope it sits in the middle of the jumper with the Tassie map over the heart of the player.
Proud Tasmanian and former North Melbourne AFLW player Abbey Green said the club decided to choose the map design based on community feedback. By embracing the traditional colours and symbols cherished by Tasmanians, the club hopes to foster a sense of ownership and belonging among its supporters.
Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood's bold display of loyalty through a tattoo of the new logo reflects the deep emotional connection The Devils' executives like McCann and CEO Grant O'Brien hope many Tasmanians will feel towards the club. For the Devils to have sustained success, acts of devotion need to go beyond mere fandom; for the Devils to succeed, the club needs supporters to have a profound attachment to a team that represents more than sport.
Jack Riewoldt's revelation about the perks of becoming a foundation member further emphasises the club's efforts to honour and involve its supporters in its journey. The club is paying a lasting tribute to those who have invested in the club's future by promising to engrave names in the training administration facility. It's a big thanks to those who have invested in the club's future. Although many less charitable people have said it, that's not a token gesture; it is a genuine nod to the level of lasting appreciation the club will have for its foundation members.
When all is said and done, the Tasmania Football Club's success won't be just about numbers; it will depend on how well it develops a deep sense of community, pride, and belonging.
With more than 150,000 foundation members, the Devils are off to an excellent start to make an indelible mark on the landscape of Australian football.
