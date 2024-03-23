The Examiner
The Devils need to develop a deep sense of community and belonging to succeed

By Craig Thomson
March 24 2024 - 7:30am
TFC AFL board of Directors Alicia Leis, Kath McCann, Roger Curtis, James Henderson' Grant O'Brien Chairman, Laura McBain, Kathy Schaefer, Alastair Lynch, Graeme Gardner. Picture by Paul Scambler
TFC AFL board of Directors Alicia Leis, Kath McCann, Roger Curtis, James Henderson' Grant O'Brien Chairman, Laura McBain, Kathy Schaefer, Alastair Lynch, Graeme Gardner. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Tasmania Football Club's sensational success in its membership drive is not just a milestone; those involved with the club and those amongst the Tasmanian public already barracking for its success will see it as proof the Devils have support and enthusiasm behind the team.

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

