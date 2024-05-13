Sowing change: Organisation empowering rural Tasmanian women for thirty years

Non-profit organisation Tasmanian Women in Agriculture, is celebrating 30 years of promoting passion for the land.
Since their inaugural gathering in Scottsdale, the organisation has lobbied to build sustainable and resilient communities by placing the empowerment of rural women at its centre.
Former TWiA president and chair of the event committee Annette Reed said times were very different for women in agriculture 30 years ago.
"The nature of farming for women was very different back then; women were seen and not heard," she said.
"When the bank manager came to the door, he only wanted to speak to the husband.
"Many women couldn't sign checks and there was no financial control, even though the bulk of those women would have been doing the books and probably knew more about the finances."
From May 24-26, the TWiA are holding a long weekend celebration to commemorate their 30 year contribution, tailored for those interested in sampling the Northern Tasmanian farming region.
Mrs Reed said these inequalities gave rural women "a lot to fight for" and there's been much change in the last three decades.
"I think the really important thing about the organisation was that it was able to bring women with shared needs and experience together," she said.
"Women are now very much recognised as a really important part of agriculture.
"There's a lot more recognition of the role of women in not just practical hands in the dirt farming, but rural industry in general."
She said the anniversary weekend will allow the organisation to reflect on how far they have come.
"At the gathering this year, we'll be looking at those changes and looking at where we came from, where we're at, and moving on to ... what the future looks like," Mrs Reed said.
The gathering at Tamar Valley will feature a gala dinner, farm tours and panel discussions, including speeches from founding members Joan Field, Jan Richardson and Maureen Holland and others.
Tickets for the anniversary gathering are available via Humanitix.
Those who are hesitant to buy a ticket due to experiencing financial hardship are welcomed to email twia@rbtconsulting.org.au and request tickets to either the full or partial weekend.
