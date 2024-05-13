No jail for woman who dressed as a schoolgirl during sexual encounter

A woman who wore a school uniform during a role-playing sexual encounter will not be sent to prison, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
She pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child exploitation material between August 10 and August 17 2019.
A George Town man also involved in the production of the child exploitation material was jailed in 2021.
Justice Robert Pearce told the woman he did not believe a jail sentence would be appropriate.
During the court hearing the woman shook, wept and bawled loudly as facts were read by crown prosecutor Simone Wilson and during a plea in mitigation by defence lawyer Olivia Jenkins.
At one point Justice Pearce addressed her: "Ms [xxxx] would you prefer we stop now or get it over and done with."
Ms Wilson said Australian Federal Police searched an Invermay property finding a number of devices which contained six video recordings.
In the videos filmed by the man on his mobile phone the woman was involved in various types of consensual sexual activity while dressed as a schoolgirl in which the name of a minor was invoked.
Ms Wilson read to the court conversation which occurred during the filmmaking.
She said the crown assertion was that she ought to have known that it comprised child exploitation material.
She said that the crown accepted that the man was the main instigator.
Defence lawyer Olivia Jenkins said the woman obtained the school uniform from a local second hand shop.
"The role play was guided by Mr [xxx]," she said.
"It was a fetish of his that my client became involved with and she never accessed or viewed the recordings."
A report will be obtained from forensic and clinical psychologist Dr Georgina O' Donnell before sentencing.
Justice Pearce told the woman he would not be sentencing her to a jail term or a home detention order.
"She was motivated by a desire to please a sexual partner," he said.
"It's just role play."
He said that with the benefit of hindsight the court knew what she had not known at the time.
While the crown sought she be placed on the sex offender register Justice Pearce said he could not see that she posed any continuing risk to anybody.
Sentencing was adjourned until June 20 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.