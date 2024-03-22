F1 in Schools team ready to guide the next generation of students

Four students from Queechy High School have returned home after competing against some of the best young minds in the country.
F1 in Schools team Zenity took part in the competition's national final in Adelaide last week to showcase their miniature formula car alongside other Australian schools.
It was their first time in the City of Churches and the maiden flight to the mainland for team member Alex Cunningham.
Having entered the event for the very first time, the grade 10s were satisfied with their result.
Finance manager Jack Boyes said Zenity placed 13th out of 26 racers in the professional class.
"There were a lot of teams who had already done it before and were very experienced, so we're pretty happy with where we ended up," he said.
The car wasn't the only thing the team were judged on, with seperate criteria assessing their presentation skills, management, logo design and uniforms.
"I'm most proud of the sponsorship work that we've done to increase our return on investment opportunities," Mr Boyes said.
Team manager Eve Bowden said she particularly proud of Zenity's trade display.
"It really showcased our team as a whole and it was just something we all had input on," she said.
With more than 400 students at the event, graphic designer Caitlin Watts said people were constantly visiting their display.
"But it wasn't just students we talked to, we also talked to a lot of people in industry," she said.
"So people from the defence force, people in engineering and marketing and management. Other teachers as well.
"So that was very good to get more insight into possible careers."
All four team members want to enter the STEM field after graduating and viewed the F1 in Schools initiative as an early foothold into the industry.
"We worked with UTAS and that's definitely helped me look at what I can do with engineering in university," Ms Bowden said.
Head engineer Alex Cunningham said the team's progress had been excellent throughout the competition.
"About halfway through our development, we were introduced to the halo and had to implement it in the most efficient way into our car," he said.
"(I'm proud of) the things we've improved upon and how we've come together as a team to make the best product. Really being the best we've ever been."
While the team is eligible to contend the state finals this September, they don't plan on doing so at this stage.
"But we would like to mentor the younger teams here at Queechy and hopefully marshal at the competition," Ms Bowden said.
"It'll help continue the competition, even if it's not for us."
Ms Watts said the nationals felt like "being chucked in the deep end", with no senior teams at Queechy to give Zenity guidance.
"One of the things I really want to do, even if we don't go back to comps, is mentor the younger teams," she said.
"I'm really looking forward to continuing the F1 legacy at Queechy."
