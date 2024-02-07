The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

They're racing cars at 80 km/h. Most of them aren't old enough to drive

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
February 7 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zenity team members Jack Boyes, Caitlin Watts, Alex Cunningham and Eve Bowden. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Zenity team members Jack Boyes, Caitlin Watts, Alex Cunningham and Eve Bowden. Pictures by Paul Scambler

A team of four high schoolers will put their STEM skills to the test at the 2024 Australian F1 in Schools national competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media for enquiries.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.