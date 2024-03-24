Your say: Traffic concerns resonate with readers across the region

HAMISH Geale's article (The Examiner, March 21) on Launceston's road and traffic issues highlights residents' concerns. There are other concerns too.
Driving at peak times from Mowbray to Invermay via the Mowbray shopping centre is a stop, start trip. Unsynchronised traffic lights routinely hold up traffic at each of the traffic lights at the Red Cross Op shop corner, the next set at Coles supermarket and again at the short distance to the traffic lights at the Mowbray Hotel corner. Very short distances between each set.
Also if one vehicle on Newnham Drive coming from the direction of the University arrives at the traffic lights near Sport'n'Skate, instantly the road sensors alter the traffic light to red for the two way traffic on the main road. Immediately. There is no advance warning.
Of safety concern is the lack of a "No Right Turn" sign at Kentucky Fried Chicken. Drivers attempt to cross lanes to be facing the lights at the Mowbray Hotel to head towards Invermay.
Jill Breen, Newnham
FROM a 70 km/h zone to the starting line - Cormiston Road - on the green light a 100 km/h, three km race to the finish line Acropolis drive roundabout - speed limit reduced to 80 km.
Speed zoning guidelines should not preclude a rational common sense decision by the department of state growth on a three kilometre stretch of road.
As per yesterday's article (The Examiner, March 21) - it is very dangerous. Please let good judgement and common sense prevail at 80 km.
Ernie C Verbraeken, Legana
AS RESPECTIVE Tasmanian state political parties "promise the world", will post-election precipitation deliver only atlases without a moral compass?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
TASWATER pleaded for water conservation through responsible consumer usage in The Examiner, Thursday.
Why should we face a problem such as water shortage in this state?
We've had rain, so where does it go?
In a few rainwater tanks, but mainly down the drain and out to sea.
We need more large dams to harvest the rainfall.
The Franklin project would have been a win/win situation with more water, more power, but sadly, politics saw the two Bobs deny Tasmania this, instead trading it off for a few votes.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
IF I had a wish for any government, it would be that they do not plunge the state into deeper debt.
Instead, they would limit their spending to 90% of the budget and use the remainder towards settling existing debts.
The desire to have no homeless or to deliver the perfect health system are great ideals, but are limited by what is affordable. To saddle others with some future debt so that the dream of the moment can be satisfied is wrong.
Tasmania has a full time equivalent work force of about 100,000. If the government borrows $500,000,000 (plus interest), each worker will have to pay an additional tax of $5,000 (plus interest) so that the government can repay the loan.
Peter Faulkner, Legana
WHILE the government looks into price gouging by two major supermarkets, maybe customers should look at shopping at their local IGA stores.
I purchased bananas at $1.99 per kg at Beaconsfield IGA on Monday, March 18 and they are $4.00 per kg at Cole's Launceston today, March 19.
Carolyn Snare, Launceston
I WONDER how much the Rockliff government's insistence on majority government will cost it, given that we are on track for a minority government.
In shutting down parliament and calling an election a year early because he could not reach common ground with ideologically aligned independents, he is showing that he is not a leader who can draw different parties together or bring people towards a common vision.
This does not bode well for someone who seeks to lead a disjointed parliament full of independents and crossbenchers.
Greg Speck, Youngtown
