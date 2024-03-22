Cheers Peter: Clifford Craig CEO resigns, reflects on Foundation's growth

After 15 years heading the Clifford Craig Foundation, chief executive Peter Milne has decided to call it a day.
Mr Milne took up the chief executive role in 2009, and described the foundation as a "bit of a baby charity" back then.
"That was probably lucky for me .. in regard to being a fundraiser, that was all new to me," Mr Milne said.
"I was lucky I could grow with the organisation but back in those days, we used to fund research to the level of probably $100,000 to $120,000 a year; we now contribute about one million dollars to the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) each year."
Prior to the Clifford Craig Foundation Mr Milne had an extensive career in broadcast media, where he worked as an announcer at Radio 7EX for several years before moving to television at Southern Cross, where he was employed for 21 years as promotions and marketing manager.
As to what attracted him to the foundation, he said he wanted to work for a community body, especially in health.
"I'd known about the Clifford Craig Foundation and I used to help them with some of their marketing and promotion before I started here," Mr Milne said.
"Whilst it had been going for about 15 to 20 years, it was still quite an immature organisation.
"I was really lucky about to come to the organisation when it was, and to be able to actually change the focus and position it to where it is today."
Mr Milne was pivotal in expanding the Foundation's philanthropic support, including funding for clinical education, scholarships and the purchase of life-saving medical equipment and improved patient facilities at the LGH.
He said having a very supportive board had been "wonderful".
"I've made changes to the organisation where some boards might say, 'hold back there young fella', but they were really supportive of what we've done," Mr Milne said.
He said he would miss interacting with the range of people he worked with.
"I love coming to work each day and dealing with clinicians and doctors," Mr Milne said.
"You work with people who come to work every day to actually do good ... I look up to them and think if I ever had my time again, I think I'd love to be a doctor.
As for what lies ahead, Mr Milne said he was looking forward to a holiday.
"I would be interested in board positions later on, a few people have asked but I think I'd always like to contribute to the community the way I have, just not at the executive level," he said.
"It's been a lot of fun and I've had a wonderful ride, there's some days where work isn't as much fun but overall, working for organisations like this one is extremely satisfying."
Clifford Craig Foundation chairman John Batten AM thanked Peter for his years of service.
"Peter Milne has been the face and voice of the Clifford Craig foundation for the last 15 years, but like all good things, his stewardship of the Foundation is coming to an end," Dr Batten said.
"Over his tenure, by virtue of his energy, enthusiasm, innovation, humour and gentle humility, has grown and nurtured a high-performance team - gaining community trust, consolidating our reputation as the charity of choice in Northern Tasmania."
Vanessa Cahoon will succeed Mr Milne as the new chief executive of the Clifford Craig Foundation.
