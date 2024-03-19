The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Hollywood star slams Tasmania over giant promise

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated March 19 2024 - 2:53pm, first published 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio

Tasmania's native forests are in the international spotlight after a famous Hollywood actor used social media to sledge a promise to increase logging in the state.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.