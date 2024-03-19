Not guilty plea after alleged firearm theft from Mowbray home

A Mayfield man charged with numerous offences after an alleged burglary at Mowbray was denied bail.
Allan James Blackberry, 41, pleaded not guilty at the Launceston Magistrates Court on March 19 following his arrest on March 18.
A media statement released by police said officers called to a home at Joffre Street about 5pm that day after reports of a burglary involving a person they believed to be armed.
Members of the public were asked by police to avoid the area while officers searched for this person of interest.
Police allege Blackberry stole items from a firearms safe in the home, including a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition.
It is also alleged Blackberry was the passenger in a white Holden Rodeo utility spotted on the side of the East Tamar Highway by police during their search for the burglary suspect.
The driver of the utility, who police identified in the media statement as a 49-year-old woman, is yet to appear in court.
The police statement said Blackberry and the woman were charged with a range of offences including aggravated burglary, stealing and firearms offences.
Police said a search of the vehicle turned up items including a gel blaster pistol and shotgun ammunition.
Blackberry denied involvement in the burglary and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Magistrate Ken Stanton denied Blackberry bail, and remanded him in custody pending a hearing on the Mowbray matter - scheduled for May 3 - and the resolution of other charges.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.