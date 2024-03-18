Police searching for alleged armed offender

Tasmania Police say they are responding to an isolated incident and searching for a person of interest in the vicinity of the East Tamar Highway, Haig Street and Joffre street Mowbray.
Police are also investigating reports that the alleged offender may possibly be armed.
Members of the public are requested to avoid the area until further notice.
Anyone with any information is requested to contact Police on 131444
