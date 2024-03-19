Lone Ranger hits the ground running in her Launceston United debut

Northern Rangers' loss was Launceston United's gain when the NTCA Ground club chose not to field a side in this season's Northern Championship Women's competition.
Having been at the club for half her life, Mo Ritchie (nee Chamberlin) opted to make the short journey along Elphin Road and take a step up to statewide competition.
With Abbie Chugg making the same move, United gained a combined total of 79 goals from last season and both players swiftly found their feet in the Women's Super League, Ritchie scoring the first goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over newcomers Glenorchy.
"It was good to get the first goal, (but) it wasn't too difficult," she said about her 58th-minute close-range finish.
"It is quite a step up. I think there is a bigger attitude on working harder and obviously the skill and fitness and everything is a step up."
The Launceston-born former Newstead and Launceston Christian School student said Rangers' decision to pull out of NCW through lack of numbers dictated the move.
"Rangers was the only club I've been a part of. I was about 12 when I started there and I'm turning 24 this year," she said.
"Obviously Rangers didn't have a team so we didn't really have a choice. We just came along (to United) pre-season, everyone was really nice, the attitude of the club is really good. Everyone's working hard and it was a good fit.
"In the end it wasn't a hard decision because we just came here and stayed because we liked it. I like the people here. Everyone gets around you. It's a good group of girls."
With United also picking up Riverside's state representative sisters Chelsea and Amelia Wing, coach Nick Rawlinson admitted the local recruits were warmly welcomed, particularly when Canadian import Montana Leonard suffered back-to-back Anterior Cruciate Ligament injuries.
"Everyone's aware that Montana did her ACL and she probably would have held that position and we're very lucky that Mo has been a replacement especially with Dani (Gunton) away (on Saturday)," he said.
"Her career with NCW brings experience. She pops into areas where she looks likely to score goals. She's making some really good runs and dragging defenders out of the box. She's a goal-scorer, she can play many positions along the forward line which is great."
Ritchie won the NCW golden boot last season, finishing with 47 goals, four more than Riverside's Meg Connolly with Chugg third on 32.
Among her first contributions at Birch Avenue was to take part in the world's greatest shave, sacrificing years of hair growth to raise awareness for the Leukaemia Foundation.
Drawing comparisons to Sigourney Weaver in the Alien sequels, Ritchie said she was getting used to her new look.
"It's a little bit faster and a bit more aerodynamic," she said.
