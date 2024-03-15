United hit by Leonard setback ahead of Women's Super League kickoff

Launceston United are dealing with a devastating injury setback as they embark on their Women's Super League season.
Having only recently completed a lengthy recovery from an ACL injury, Canadian playmaker Montana Leonard has suffered a similar setback to her other knee.
United's technical director Frank Compton said the news had cast a shadow over Birch Avenue as Nick Rawlinson's team seeks to return to its double-winning form of 2022.
United have attracted plenty of talent from within Launceston with state representative sisters Chelsea and Amelia Wing joining from Riverside while prolific strikers Mo Ritchie and Abbie Chugg have come from Northern Rangers and young attacker Hollie Jones from City.
"Montana will still be around the club - she's pretty much a Tasmanian now," Compton said.
"Nick has been very happy with the depth of our squad so if we do take a blow, like Montana, we can absorb it.
"With Northern Championship Women as well, there are chances for players to go in and out of the two teams and we're pleased to be playing two competitive teams."
In addition to the local recruits, Melissa Coggins has moved from Brisbane to join her partner in Tasmania and will provide competition for established goalkeeper Jaz Venn.
With Rangers pulling out of NCW, Ritchie (nee Chamberlin) and Chugg seized the opportunity to test themselves at statewide level by making the short journey along Elphin Road from the NTCA Ground.
"They are good characters, easy to coach, very mature and have fitted in really well," Compton said.
"So have Amelia and Chelsea. They are a very big pick-up for us.
"Chelsea adds a different dimension of being a coach herself but is keen to develop her playing career and wants to learn."
Just a couple of years ago we were the new kids on the block and now we are the established side- United technical director Frank Compton
Import striker Angel Ikeda returned home to the US last year.
Having finished third last season as South Hobart took over as league and cup double winners, United are continuing to make the adjustment to being one of the state's top teams.
"Just a couple of years ago we were the new kids on the block and now we are the established side," Compton added.
"Nick's very cautious but I think he's happy with the depth he has plus the mix of experience and youth with new players looking to prove themselves at this level."
