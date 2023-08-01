Tasmania's best goal-scorers have been hitting some big figures this soccer season.
Statewide and regional competitions are producing plenty of fierce competition in the races to their golden boot awards.
Nowhere is that more intense than the Northern Championship Women's league where Riverside Olympic's Meg Connolly is leading the state with an impressive 34 goals.
However, Northern Rangers teammates Moana Chamberlin and Abbie Chugg have also made a couple of sizable contributions - bagging 30 and 23 respectively - with the division boasting three of Northern Tasmania's top four sharp-shooters.
Only Devonport's Jaz White can compete with those figures with her 24 goals in the Women's Super League double that of her closest rivals, including Launceston United's Dani Gunton.
Strikers also lead the way in the men's statewide competition with Spanish import Roberto Garrido's 20-goal NPL Tasmania haul keeping him clear of South Hobart's Nick Morton with Kingborough's former Launceston City striker Noah Mies third with 13.
Somerset's domination of the Northern Championship men's competition is rather helped by Beau Blizzard (19) and Aaron Woods (16) leading the goal-scoring stats while Launceston United teammates Lochlan Cameron (12) and Mason Asemota (10) are also leading the way in NC1.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
