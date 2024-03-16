Otto leaps off the bench to mastermind nervous victory for United

Women's Super League newcomers Glenorchy Knights made Launceston United work extremely hard for their first points of the season.
The former double winners ultimately won a sun-drenched contest 3-2 but in the first statewide match in their history, Knights twice came from behind, were only beaten by a late winner and could even have levelled a third time but for the agility of United keeper Jaz Venn.
As a result, United coach Nick Rawlinson was a relieved man at full-time.
"It was a very close game and probably could have gone any way so we're extremely happy to get the three points today," he said.
"They found a few gaps towards the end but our girls hung on, worked very hard and just did enough to get the win.
"We had some more chances in the first half and if we'd been a bit more accurate we might have made it a little bit easier."
In a team featuring six players making their WSL debuts, United's best player did not even start.
Adilat Otto came off the bench for Hollie Jones after half an hour but went on to score one, set up another and lay on the assist for the late winner bundled in by Olivia Smith.
"I thought Adilat in particular had a very strong game," Rawlinson added. "I think if you keep putting in performances like that you will be pushing for a start, you can't ignore that.
"Really pleased that Ollie should pop up at the end there and put the ball over the line.
"There's still some work to be done. We've still got some combinations to work on. There were some good things but also plenty to work on."
Birch Avenue has had extensive perimeter fencing installed during the summer and both sides seemed bent on testing its strength as plenty of wasteful finishing kept the game goalless to the break.
With Knights keeper Nikki Havea also proving a formidable barrier, United became increasingly frustrated until Otto began to work her magic.
A constant menace down the right flank, she provided the 53rd-minute cross from which former Northern Championship goal machine Mo Ritchie marked her WSL debut with a goal and then poached one for herself from a trademark Laura Dickinson long throw.
Between those goals, Glenorchy's first WSL goal was one to remember for Millie Baric while the second equaliser was another beauty and came from United repeatedly allowing Ella McConnon space down the inside right.
Fortunately for the hosts, they took the lead a third time when Otto found Lucy Smith whose cross was bundled in by Smith seven minutes from time.
The WSL's other new team, Riverside, had an opening-round bye and kickoff their campaign next Saturday at Kingborough.
Devonport thumped Taroona 5-0 while a late Laura Davis goal earned Kingborough a 1-1 draw against South Hobart.
Launceston United made a nightmare start to their second NPL Tasmania campaign, going down 9-0 at home to Glenorchy.
Still searching for their first statewide win, United were unable to reverse the trend under new coach Lino Sciulli.
The home side were 6-0 down by the break and already at a man disadvantage following a red card for Will Spicer.
Braces for Anthony Mamic, Stefan Cordwell and Riley Dillon were added to by Jack Glover, Joshua Redfearn and Tom Walpole.
Devonport began their title defence with a 3-0 victory over Clarence with goals from Brody Denehey and Riku Ichimura (two).
