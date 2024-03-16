The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian businesses take top honours at Australian Tourism Awards

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated March 16 2024 - 4:19pm, first published 4:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grain of Silos won a gold medal at the Australian Tourism Awards this year. Picture by Scott Gelston
Grain of Silos won a gold medal at the Australian Tourism Awards this year. Picture by Scott Gelston

Tasmania cleaned up at the annual Australian Tourism Awards in Darwin on March 15, with seven businesses walking away with gold medals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.