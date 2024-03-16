Tasmanian businesses take top honours at Australian Tourism Awards

Tasmania cleaned up at the annual Australian Tourism Awards in Darwin on March 15, with seven businesses walking away with gold medals.
The state's North performed particularly well, with West Launceston's The Dragonfly Inn taking the top prize for hosted accommodation and Grain of the Silos recognised as the best tourism restaurant and catering service.
Wukalina Walk also earned a gold medal as the best Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander tourism experience.
Tourism Industry Council Tasmania chief executive Amy Hills said the state's dominance on the national stage was a testament to the hard work of tourism operators.
"All 11 medallists represented the industry and its many sectors so well, proving just how great we do things across Tasmania," she said.
"But a special shout-out must go the the North and North-West since eight of the medallists were from these regions."
The Peppers Silo Hotel won a silver medal in the business event venues category, while The Truffle Farm in Deloraine was lauded for excellence in food tourism.
The medallists were joined by 12 other Tasmanian finalists, including Seahorse World, Gorge Scenic Chairlift and the BIG4 St Helens Holiday Park.
"We are aware of all the uniquely amazing tourism experiences, products, and services available in Tasmania, but for so many of these to be recognised at the industry's most prestigious awards night is so valuable," Ms Hills said.
"As the peak body representing our state's tourism operators, it is moments such as these where we couldn't be prouder of our island state."
