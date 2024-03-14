What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

March 8 - 23
Let the games begin!
Two of the world's greatest chess masters, an American and a Russian, battle it out at the world championships - but their greatest contest is for the love of the same woman.
From Bangkok to Budapest, the romantic love triangle mirrors the heightened passions of the Cold War as players, lovers, politicians and spies all struggle to get the upper-hand. Caught between two world powers, the rivals go head-to-head in the game of their lives.
With music by ABBA legends Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson and lyrics by Sir Tim Rice, the dazzling contemporary pop rock score became a worldwide smash, featuring the hit singles One Night in Bangkok, Anthem and I Know Him So Well.
Presented by Encore Theatre Company, Chess The Musical comes to the Princess Theatre in March 2024 for a strictly limited season.
For tickets and more information visit https://encoretheatre.org.au/project/chess/.
March 9 - 17
The Glover Prize exhibition, including the award winning painting and 42 finalists, begins Saturday, March 9, running until Sunday, March 17, at the Falls Park Pavilion in Evandale.
The $75,000 acquisitive prize is Australia's most sought after landscape art honour, with the exhibition of 42 artworks chosen from a field of 740 painters as exemplary representations of the Tasmanian landscape, handpicked from a diverse pool of artists spanning Australia and other countries like the UK, USA, Italy, Canada, Japan and Switzerland.
A few familiar faces are among the 42 finalists, including four previous Glover Prize winners - like the controversial Rodney Pople and two-time winner David Keeling - and a number of Northern Tasmanian artists like Tony Smibert and Brad Quinn.
March 15 - 23
Steph Francis is uniquely qualified to direct The Effect, an upcoming play centred on a couple finding love in an antidepressant drug trial. The first-time director is a trained counsellor.
I can tell the difference between who I am and a side effect.
The Effect is a clinical romance. Two young volunteers, Tristan and Connie, agree to take part in a clinical drug trial.
Succumbing to the gravitational pull of attraction and love, however, Tristan and Connie manage to throw the trial off-course, much to the frustration of the clinicians involved.
This funny, moving and perhaps surprisingly human play explores questions of sanity, neurology and the limits of medicine, alongside ideas of fate, loyalty and the inevitability of physical attraction.
The Effect is showing six times at IO Performance from Friday, March 15, ending Saturday, March 23. Tickets are available at the IO Performance website.
March 15 - 17
In March, Australia's most exciting, highest quality motorsport championships will return to Tasmania. The event is held at Symmons Plains Raceway, along with a massive 12 hours of live and free coverage via 7plus and four hours free-to-air on 7mate as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.
The event features an action-packed category line-up with the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, the Trico Trans Am Series, Precision National Sports Sedans, the ACL Race Series Hyundai Excel and the Sparco Tassie Tin Tops.
Fans in attendance will be able to get up close with the cars and drivers just moments before race start, with a free grid walk prior to race two for both Trico Trans Am and Supercheap Auto TCR Australia.
The full schedule can be found at: https://australianracinggroup.com/calendar/round-2/.
Tickets are still available for AWC Race Tasmania, where a three-day pass starts at $45. They can be purchased at: https://racetasmania.com.au/event-info/ticketing/.
March 16 - 17
Riverside are back in the first-grade two-day finals after missing out last year.
They will host South Launceston at Windsor Park on Saturday and Sunday from 11am.
The winner will meet Westbury in the grand final.
Follow the live scores via the PlayCricket App and the Cricket North PlayHQ website here: https://www.playhq.com/cricket-australia/org/cricket-north/summer-202324/cn-mens-first-grade/game-centre/c74359c4.
March 2 - June 30
For almost 30 years, renowned professional Tasmanian photographer Philip Kuruvita has focused his lens on the community of Launceston.
His black and white portraits have captured the unique and diverse people and personalities of his hometown.
In this new series of works, Kuruvita shares his latest series of faces through works that showcase the unsung and quiet, yet important members of the Launceston community.
The latest body of work in the Faces of Launceston series is set to be unveiled this Saturday at QVMAG.
The Faces of Launceston was unveiled March 2 at Queen Victoria Art Gallery at Royal Park, and will run until June 30. Entry is free.
