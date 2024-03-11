Whisky distillery up for international award for third consecutive year

A distillery in North-East Tasmania is up for an international award for the third year running.
Hillwood Whisky has been nominated for the World Whiskies Awards 2024, having its peated sherry judged against the best in the world.
Father-son duo Paul and Ollie Herron qualified for the event when they were announced as Australia's best single cask, single malt with no age statement back in February.
The pair have been distilling since 2018, with their first release coming two years later.
Ollie said it was "mindblowing" for such a young distillery to be nominated for the third time in a row.
Hillwood Whisky is joined by five other category winners from Tasmania at this second stage of the competition.
Eden Whisky, Transportation Whisky, Sullivans Cove Distillery, Waubs Harbour Whisky and Lark Distillery are also vying to be crowned best in Australia.
The winner will be in contention to take the title of World's Best, with both accolades to be announced at a gala in London on March 20.
Ollie said it had been a long wait to get to this stage of the competition.
"We sent away three bottles of our expression to the World Whiskies Awards back in October last year," he said.
"Then they do a big blind tasting event in London and give out the award."
Having run the Launceston Mexican restuarant The Prickly Cactus for 10 years, Ollie never expected to enter the spirit industry.
But after the Hillwood property was purchased in 2016, the distiller was soon needed on deck for the new business.
"Dad came up with this idea when he retired, it was more of a project for him to start with," he said.
"I didn't think I'd sell the restuarant and be working here full-time, let alone be up for an award."
Ollie owed the distillery's success to a few factors, such as giving their whisky an extended fermentation period of 10 to 12 days.
He also preferences S-04 yeast which is typically used for brewing rather than distilling but gives a "fruitier end" to the flavour.
His father Paul Herron said keeping the business at a manageable size had played a key part in its success.
"We have the ability to keep a very close eye on what's happening," he said.
"With that in mind, we believe it helps to produce a fine product."
While he said the third award nomination was incredibly gratifying, Paul's main focus is keeping Hillwood Whisky in the family.
Along with Ollie, he wanted to recognise the work of his brother Brendan who did some of the company's coopering and his wife Andrea for her help in setting up packaging.
