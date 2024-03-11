Two drivers disqualified in four days over failed breathalyser tests

Several motorists have been disqualified over the past week in Northern Tasmania as police crack down on drink driving.
A 40-year-old man was charged after he was caught with a blood alchohol level more than four times over the legal limit on Thursday morning.
He'd been pulled over by police after they observed his vehicle swerving on Frankford Road at Exeter where he returned a breath analysis reading of 0.217.
Inspector Nick Clark said a range of road safety activities were conducted over the long weekend, including a roadside breath testing site to check people leaving the Panama Festival at Golconda.
"Unfortunately one person was caught drink driving, and two drivers returned positive drug tests," he said.
The arrest was followed by a similar incident involving a Railton man who was intercepted by police in Devonport.
The 24-year-old failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 0.192 at around 10pm on Sunday and was subsequently charged with high-range drink driving and driving on a suspended licence.
He was disqualified from driving for 24 months and remains on bail to appear in the Devonport Magistrates Court at a later date.
Inspector Clark said it was disappointing to catch numerous drink drivers alongside 44 cases of speeding over the weekend.
"Ten people were caught not wearing a seatbelt correctly, three people were caught illegally using their mobile phones while driving, and three others were caught driving without a valid licence," he said.
"Keeping yourself as safe as possible on our roads is simple; don't speed, wear a seatbelt, pay attention, leave your phone alone and never drink or drug drive.
"Do the right thing, encourage those around you to do the right thing, and help us ensure everyone gets where they're going safely."
