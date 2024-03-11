The Examiner
Two drivers disqualified in four days over failed breathalyser tests

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated March 11 2024 - 4:11pm, first published 4:00pm
A 24-year-old Railton man was arrested for high-range drink driving last night. Picture by Scott Gelston
Several motorists have been disqualified over the past week in Northern Tasmania as police crack down on drink driving.

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

