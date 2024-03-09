Liberals pledge Northern road upgrades, remain confident on Tamar bridge

The Tasmanian Liberals have promised to invest billions on major Tasmanian road upgrades, if re-elected.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said over the next forward estimates, they would be investing $2.3 billion into roads and bridges across Tasmania.
The Liberals also reaffirmed their $80 million commitment to the Tamar River Bridge made in 2018.
A business case for the $400 million bridge was lodged by the Liberals in late February.
Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson called on the Federal government to "fund their share" of the bridge.
"This is a game changer not just for safety, but more importantly for the transport reliability across Launceston and the Tamar Valley," Mr Ferguson said.
"We know that residents of both West Tamar and Newnham, Mowbray and East Tamar areas want to get better connectivity; many transit through the city unnecessarily just to get to the other side of the river.
"We've got advanced developments and engineering studies that are now completely done, they are with Infrastructure Australia."
He said the business case would be subject to a full and open public consultation on the potential preferred location and alignment.
Along with the bridge, the Liberals said they would upgrade Northern roads and highways including duplicating the Bass Highway between Launceston and Deloraine, adding overtaking lanes and road widening on the East Tamar Highway, and upgrades to the West Tamar Highway and Bridport Road.
Mr Ferguson said road projects going forward were about building greater capacity in growing communities.
"We've consulted the community and know what needs to be done - widenings, junction improvements, bus stop upgrades and overtaking opportunities," Mr Ferguson said.
"We're doing the same on the East Tamar Highway and I'm particularly excited about the duplication of the Bass Highway right through to Deloraine."
Labor leader Rebecca White said the Liberals' track record on infrastructure over the past 10 years was "one of delays, blowouts and broken promises".
"Michael Ferguson has been talking about a new Tamar Bridge for just as long, with Will Hodgman announcing it as the "centrepiece" of the Liberals vision in 2018, and Peter Gutwein calling it a "vital" project in 2021.
"The Liberals have now brought many of these same infrastructure promises to three elections, but failed to deliver."
