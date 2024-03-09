The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Labor promises to ease Tasmania's rental crisis with build-to-rent scheme

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated March 9 2024 - 5:29pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Property Council of Australia's Rebecca Ellston, Labor housing spokeswoman Ella Haddad and Labor leader Rebecca White. Picture supplied
Property Council of Australia's Rebecca Ellston, Labor housing spokeswoman Ella Haddad and Labor leader Rebecca White. Picture supplied

Labor has promised to ease Tasmania's rental crisis if voted into government this election.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Council and regional development reporter at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.