Labor promises to ease Tasmania's rental crisis with build-to-rent scheme

Labor has promised to ease Tasmania's rental crisis if voted into government this election.
The party announced a new build-to-rent scheme on Saturday which is projected to create 1000 new rental homes over the first five years of a Labor government.
The initiative will give property developers a 50 per cent land tax concession for constructing build-to-rent accommodation, although it must operate as a rental for 30 years.
Leader of the Opposition Rebecca White said the scheme was one of "very few" build-to-rent initiatives created in the state.
"We know that there's a shortage of affordable rental accommodation across Tasmania and we have a plan to provide more opportunities for developers to bring these properties online," she said.
Build-to-rent developments that are rented at 20 per cent below the market rate will exempt from land tax payments.
Labor housing spokeswoman Ella Haddad said the Liberals hadn't prioritised accommodation over their decade in government.
"The lack of availability of affordable private rentals is putting extra pressure on the social housing wait list," she said.
"But there are also lots of people who don't qualify for social housing and yet they can't afford skyrocketing private rents."
To participate in the scheme, developments need at least 30 dwellings if located in Launceston or Hobart, and 20-plus dwellings for the rest of the state.
Ms Haddad said every Tasmanian deserved to have a safe and affordable roof over their head.
"There are now nearly 4700 families waiting on the social housing wait list, that's more than double how many were waiting 10 years ago," she said.
"Build-to-rent is a really successful style of property development on the mainland and we want to see more of it in Tasmania."
In addition to the incentive, Labor would also build a 50-home development itself.
The $20 million cost is planned to be recouped over time through rent.
Property Council of Australia chief executive Rebecca Ellston welcomed the commitment.
"Exploring and pursuing opportunities with build-to-rent developments is as close to a silver bullet solution as we can get," she said.
"What Labor's announced today is exactly what my members have been asking for."
The policy comes as the Liberals made housing promises of their own, committing to build 2000 more social homes by 2027 as part of plans for 10,000 new social and affordable homes by 2032. Premier Jeremy Rockliff said Labor had always followed the party "on every major policy".
"The Liberals are the party of low taxes. That has been proven," he said.
"Labor's mishmash of a policy announcement today no doubt tries to catch up where we are."
The Liberals' plan promises to increase housing supply while driving the state's economy and creating construction jobs.
