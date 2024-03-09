The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

What would you do if you were diagnosed with arthritis in your 20s?

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated March 10 2024 - 11:38am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason McMahon was diagnosed with arthritis in his 20s. New research from Monash University suggests more millennials will have arthritis by their 40s. Pictures by Phillip Biggs
Jason McMahon was diagnosed with arthritis in his 20s. New research from Monash University suggests more millennials will have arthritis by their 40s. Pictures by Phillip Biggs

At 26-years-old, an arthritis diagnosis was the last thing Legana resident Jason McMahon expected.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.